You must visit these charming lakeside villages in Italy
What's the story
Italy is famous for its scenic beauty and rich history, and its lakeside villages are no different. These hidden gems give you a glimpse of the country's culture, away from the bustling tourist spots. With their colorful houses, cobbled streets, and breathtaking views of the water, these villages are perfect for travelers looking for peace and quiet. Here are some of Italy's most charming lakeside villages worth exploring.
Bellagio
Bellagio: The pearl of Lake Como
Bellagio, located at the intersection of Lake Como's three branches, is often referred to as the Pearl of Lake Como.
The village is famous for its elegant villas and lush gardens. Visitors can stroll along cobbled streets lined with boutiques and cafes, or take a ferry to nearby towns.
The panoramic views from Bellagio's hilltop position are simply breathtaking, making it a favorite among photographers.
Varenna
Varenna: A picturesque retreat
Varenna is another beautiful village on Lake Como's eastern shore. It is famous for its colorful buildings sitting on steep slopes leading down to the water.
The village has a more laid-back vibe than some of its neighbors, making it perfect for those looking to unwind.
Varenna also has beautiful walking trails along the lakefront and up to Castello di Vezio, which offers stunning views of the lake.
Orta San Giulio
Orta San Giulio: A tranquil escape
Orta San Giulio is located on the shores of Lake Orta, one of Italy's most peaceful lakes.
The village has narrow streets, dotted with medieval architecture, and a beautiful main square overlooking the island of San Giulio.
You can take a boat trip to the island or simply relax by the lakeside promenade.
Orta San Giulio is ideal for those looking for serenity in nature.
Castiglione del Lago
Castiglione del Lago: A historical gem
Castiglione del Lago sits on a peninsula jutting into Lake Trasimeno in the Umbria region.
Famous for its historical significance, this village boasts of ancient walls and a castle that date back centuries.
Visitors can explore archaeological sites or enjoy sessions at local vineyards nearby.
With its rich history, combined with stunning natural beauty, Castiglione del Lago makes an ideal destination for history buffs and nature lovers alike.
Malcesine
Malcesine: A blend of history and nature
Malcesine is located on the eastern shore of Lake Garda, below Monte Baldo.
It is famous for its medieval castle, Castello Scaligero, and hiking trails on the mountain.
The village is lively, with shops and restaurants along the waterfront promenade.
Malcesine is a perfect blend of history and nature, offering stunning views and a vibrant atmosphere.