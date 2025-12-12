Jackfruit v/s custard apple: Which is better for you?

Jackfruit and custard apple are two popular tropical fruits, each with its own unique nutritional profile. While both fruits are packed with essential nutrients, they offer different health benefits. Knowing the nutritional differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutrition of jackfruit and custard apple, and how they compare in terms of vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting compounds.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Jackfruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, providing around 23% of the daily recommended intake per serving. It also contains some amounts of vitamin A, which is good for eye health. Custard apple, on the other hand, is rich in vitamin B6 and provides around 20% of the daily requirement per serving. This vitamin is important for brain health and metabolism. Both fruits contribute to your daily vitamin intake but focus on different vitamins.

#2 Mineral richness explored When it comes to minerals, jackfruit is a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and supports muscle function. A serving gives you around 10% of the daily value for potassium. Custard apple also has potassium but is more famous for its magnesium content, which helps with bone health and energy production. Both fruits provide essential minerals that support different bodily functions.

#3 Fiber content analysis Fiber is essential for digestion and gut health, and both jackfruit and custard apple are good sources of dietary fiber. Jackfruit gives you around three grams of fiber per serving, which helps keep bowel movements regular and may help with weight management by making you feel full. Custard apple gives you slightly less fiber but still contributes to digestive health.