Visiting Mauritius? Don't skip having these jaggery coconut snacks 

Mauritius , an island nation in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its diverse culture and delicious cuisine. Among the many treats that the island has to offer, jaggery-coconut snacks are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth. These snacks combine the rich taste of jaggery with the tropical flavor of coconut, giving you an authentic taste of Mauritian culture. Here's a look at some of these delightful treats.

Dish 1 Traditional coconut fudge Coconut fudge is a staple in Mauritian households and is usually made during festivals. The dish is prepared by cooking grated coconut with jaggery until it thickens into a sticky mass. Once cooled, it is cut into small squares or rectangles. This snack is loved for its chewy texture and sweet taste, making it an ideal treat for all ages.

Dish 2 Jaggery coconut balls Jaggery coconut balls are another popular snack in Mauritius. They are made by mixing grated coconut with melted jaggery and shaping them into small balls. These bite-sized delights are often enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert. Their simplicity and natural sweetness make them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Dish 3 Coconut jaggery cookies Coconut jaggery cookies offer a modern twist to traditional ingredients. These cookies are created by mixing flour, grated coconut, and jaggery, before baking them to perfection. The result is a crispy yet chewy cookie that boasts the rich flavors of coconut and the deep sweetness of jaggery. They serve as an excellent companion to tea or coffee.