Craving sweets? These jaggery-fennel desserts are perfect for you!

Jaggery and fennel are two ingredients that are staples in many kitchens. While jaggery is a natural sweetener, fennel seeds lend a unique flavor and aroma. Together, they can be used to make delicious sweet treats that are not only tasty but also healthy. Here are five sweet recipes using these ingredients, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth with a twist.

Dish 1 Jaggery fennel rice pudding Rice pudding is a classic dessert, but adding jaggery and fennel gives it a new twist. Cook rice in milk until creamy, then add grated jaggery to sweeten. Add crushed fennel seeds for flavor. This pudding is best served warm or chilled, making it a versatile dessert for any occasion.

Dish 2 Fennel jaggery cookies These cookies combine the rich taste of jaggery with the aromatic flavor of fennel seeds. Mix flour, butter, and ground fennel seeds to form a dough. Sweeten with melted jaggery instead of sugar, and shape into small cookies. Bake until golden brown for a delightful treat that goes well with tea or coffee.

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Drink 1 Jaggery fennel lassi Lassi is a refreshing yogurt-based drink that can be made even more delicious with jaggery and fennel. Blend yogurt with water to achieve the desired consistency. Add grated jaggery for sweetness and crushed fennel seeds for an aromatic touch. This drink is perfect for cooling down on hot days.

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Dish 3 Fennel jaggery halwa Halwa is an indulgent dessert, but when made with jaggery and fennel, it becomes even more special. Cook semolina in ghee until golden brown, and add water and grated jaggery to create a rich texture. Stir in crushed fennel seeds before serving warm as an irresistible dessert option.