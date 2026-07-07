Add these jaggery desserts to your menu

Dish 5

Millet porridge sweetened with jaggery

Millet porridge sweetened with jaggery is both nutritious and satisfying. Millet grains are cooked until soft, then sweetened using melted jaggery. The porridge is often enjoyed warm, making it an ideal choice for breakfast or dessert. Its hearty nature, along with the sweetness from the jaggery, makes it a comforting dish for any time of the day.