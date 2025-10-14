Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 announced; 1st list of speakers out
The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held from January 15-19, 2026. The event will once again take over Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur with a host of discussions and dialogues. This year, the festival will see over 350 speakers across six venues discussing topics ranging from fiction, history, and poetry to climate action, gender issues, medicine, art, and geopolitics.
Speaker lineup
Stephen Fry, Olga Tokarczuk to attend JLF 2026
The first list of speakers for the 2026 edition has been announced, featuring renowned authors and thinkers such as Stephen Fry, Olga Tokarczuk, Jung Chang, Jon Lee Anderson, Manu Joseph, K.R. Meera, and Shobhaa De, among others. The festival is known for its diverse range of participants, including Nobel laureates and debut authors who come together to create an environment where literature thrives alongside music, art, and conversation.
Festival highlights
Here's what festival co-directors said
William Dalrymple, historian, author and festival co-director said in a statement, "The Jaipur Literature Festival is a celebration of the written word & oral tradition, a testament to the power of stories & literature to inspire and connect." Namita Gokhale, writer and festival co-director added that this year's sessions will traverse cultures and continents while focusing on the diversity of Indian languages and literature.