Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 announced; 1st list of speakers out

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 will be held in January

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:29 pm Oct 14, 202505:29 pm

The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held from January 15-19, 2026. The event will once again take over Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur with a host of discussions and dialogues. This year, the festival will see over 350 speakers across six venues discussing topics ranging from fiction, history, and poetry to climate action, gender issues, medicine, art, and geopolitics.