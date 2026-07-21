Explore Japan's countryside: An itinerary
What's the story
Japan's rural villages provide a unique opportunity to experience the country's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. These serene getaways are ideal for those looking to escape the bustling city life and immerse themselves in traditional Japanese culture. From picturesque landscapes to historical sites, these villages offer a peaceful retreat where you can enjoy the simplicity and tranquility of rural Japan.
#1
Shirakawa-go: A UNESCO World Heritage Site
Shirakawa-go is famous for its gassho-zukuri farmhouses, which are over 250 years old.
The village is set in a mountainous region, making it an ideal spot for those who love nature.
Visitors can explore the traditional houses and learn about the local way of life.
The village also hosts seasonal events that showcase traditional crafts and performances, giving visitors a glimpse into Japan's cultural heritage.
#2
Ouchi-juku: A post town on the Edo period's highway
Ouchi-juku is a beautifully preserved post town from the Edo period. The thatched-roofed buildings lining the main street give a glimpse of how travelers lived centuries ago.
The village is also famous for its delicious negi soba, a local specialty served with long green onions instead of chopsticks.
Exploring Ouchi-juku gives visitors an insight into Japan's history while enjoying its scenic surroundings.
#3
Ainokura: A quiet retreat in Gokayama
Ainokura is another UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Gokayama. It is famous for its gassho-zukuri architecture, similar to Shirakawa-go, but less crowded.
The village offers hiking trails through lush forests and rice paddies, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the countryside.
Ainokura's peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for relaxation and reflection amid nature.
#4
Takayama: A blend of tradition and modernity
While Takayama is a bit more urban than other villages on this list, it still retains its traditional charm, with well-preserved Edo-period streetscapes.
The Hida Takayama Festival is held here twice a year, attracting visitors from across Japan with its vibrant floats and performances.
You can visit local markets selling handmade crafts or take part in workshops to learn traditional arts like pottery or indigo dyeing.
#5
Yoshino-Kumano National Park: Nature's paradise
Yoshino-Kumano National Park features some of Japan's most stunning natural scenery, including ancient cedar forests, waterfalls, and mountain ranges.
The park has numerous hiking trails, ranging from easy walks to challenging climbs, catering to all fitness levels.
It is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore Japan's diverse ecosystems while enjoying breathtaking views at every turn.