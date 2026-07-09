Despite modern advancements, traditional tools are still used in aizome

5 fascinating facts about Japanese indigo dyeing

By Vinita Jain 10:12 am Jul 09, 202610:12 am

What's the story

Japanese indigo dyeing, or aizome, is an ancient art that has been practiced for centuries. The technique, which uses the leaves of the indigo plant, creates vibrant blue hues on fabric. This traditional craft is not only a testament to Japan's rich cultural heritage but also showcases the intricate skills passed down through generations. Here are five unique insights into this fascinating dyeing process.