These Japanese rice crackers are full of flavor

Soy sauce delight

Traditional soy sauce senbei

Traditional soy sauce senbei is one of the most popular types of Japanese rice crackers. These are made by mixing glutinous rice with soy sauce, giving them a savory flavor that's hard to resist. They are usually thin and crispy, making them perfect for snacking on their own or with other dishes. The umami-rich taste makes them a favorite among those who love traditional Japanese flavors.