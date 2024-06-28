In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a refreshing Japanese soba noodle salad by boiling soba noodles, then mixing them with julienned carrots, thinly sliced red bell peppers, cucumber, and spring onions.

Try this Japanese soba noodle salad recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 09:39 am Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Japanese soba noodle salad blends buckwheat noodles' earthy flavors with crisp fresh vegetables, unified by a tangy dressing. Originating from Japan, these noodles are traditionally served cold, making the salad perfect for warm weather or as a nutritious side. This vegetarian and eggless recipe embodies simplicity and balance, reflecting the elegance of Japanese cuisine. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful salad, you will need 200g soba noodles, one medium carrot (julienned), one red bell pepper (thinly sliced), one cucumber (julienned), three spring onions (sliced), and a handful of cilantro leaves. To make the dressing, gather three tablespoons soy sauce, two tablespoons rice vinegar, one tablespoon sesame oil, and one teaspoon sugar. For garnishing, arrange for sesame seeds and crushed peanuts.

Preparing the soba noodles

Start by boiling the soba noodles as per the package's instructions, usually for four to six minutes, until just tender. Avoid overcooking to maintain a firm texture. After cooking, immediately drain and rinse them under cold water. This step not only stops them from cooking further but also washes away excess starch, preventing the salad from becoming sticky.

Mixing up the dressing

While the noodles cool, prepare the dressing by mixing soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and sugar in a bowl until well combined. This dressing should have a savory flavor from the soy sauce with a hint of sweetness from the sugar. Adjust the taste as needed. This careful balance is key for the perfect dressing.

Combining ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled soba noodles with julienned carrots, thinly sliced red bell peppers, julienned cucumber and sliced green onions. Include a handful of cilantro leaves. Gently toss these ingredients to ensure an even distribution. The vibrant colors not only enhance the dish's visual appeal but also pack it with diverse nutrients.

Final touches

Pour the prepared dressing over the noodle mixture, tossing everything together until all components are lightly coated in dressing. This step marries all flavors, creating a harmonious taste profile. Finish off by sprinkling sesame seeds and crushed peanuts on top for added texture and crunch. Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator before serving and enjoy a burst of freshness with every bite!