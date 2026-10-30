What is jazzercise? (And how it compares to zumba)
What's the story
Jazzercise and Zumba are two popular dance-based fitness programs that promise to improve cardiovascular health. Both combine dance with aerobic exercise, but they differ in style and approach. While Jazzercise mixes jazz dance with exercise movements, Zumba is inspired by Latin rhythms and international music. Let's take a look at how each of these can help improve your heart health.
#1
Understanding Jazzercise
Jazzercise is a mix of jazz dance, resistance training, Pilates, yoga, and kickboxing.
The classes usually last for 60 minutes and involve a mix of aerobic movements with strength training exercises.
The focus is on building endurance, flexibility, and strength.
Jazzercise can help you burn calories while improving your cardiovascular fitness by keeping your heart rate up throughout the session.
#2
Exploring Zumba's rhythm
Zumba is all about high-energy dance routines set to upbeat music from around the world.
The program focuses on interval training by alternating between fast and slow rhythms to help tone and sculpt the body while improving cardiovascular health.
Zumba classes are usually fun and engaging, making it easier for participants to stick with their fitness goals.
#3
Comparing calorie burn potential
Calorie burn potential is an important factor when comparing Jazzercise and Zumba for heart health.
On average, a person may burn around 500 calories in an hour-long Jazzercise class, thanks to its combination of aerobic exercises and strength training.
Zumba may burn around 300 to 600 calories per session, depending on the intensity level of the class.
#4
Considering personal preferences
Choosing between Jazzercise and Zumba also depends on personal preferences regarding music style, class structure, and overall experience.
Some may prefer the structured format of Jazzercise that includes various exercise elements like Pilates or yoga poses.
Others may enjoy Zumba's lively atmosphere with diverse musical influences that keep them motivated during workouts.