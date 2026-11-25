Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026
What's the story
Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico has been crowned the winner of the 75th Miss Universe pageant. The event took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the Dominican Republic and Venezuela finishing as the first and second runner-up, respectively. India's Kaziah Liz Mejo reached the Top 30 but was eliminated before making it to the Top 12.
Profile
Who is the new Miss Universe?
Barreto, the 2026 Miss Universe, holds a bachelor's degree in research psychology and two master's degrees, one in clinical social work and another in psychology.
She began her professional career with the United States Department of Defense at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2021.
There, she worked as an educator and crisis co-responder under the Family Advocacy Program, aiding military families affected by domestic violence and child abuse.
Event highlights
More about the pageant
The grand finale of the 75th Miss Universe pageant witnessed 116 contestants competing for the crown.
They participated in national costume, preliminary, and final rounds, with their stage presence and performance being evaluated.
The reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch from Mexico, crowned her successor.
However, this year's event was marred by controversy, including contestant withdrawals and disputes over franchise rights.
About
More about Mejo
Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in August, becoming the first woman from Kerala to hold the title.
The 19-year-old law student beat 52 contestants and went on to represent India at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, the Top 12 also featured the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, the Philippines, Colombia, Chile, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and France.