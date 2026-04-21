Dislike jicama? These recipes may change your mind

Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable, is becoming a popular choice for those looking for low-calorie snacks. With its mild flavor and crisp texture, jicama makes for a versatile ingredient that can be used in various recipes. Not only is jicama low in calories, but it is also packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and fiber. Here are five creative ways to enjoy jicama as a satisfying snack option.

Snack 1 Jicama sticks with lime and chili Cutting jicama into sticks is an easy way to enjoy its crunchiness. Squeeze some lime juice over the sticks and sprinkle chili powder for a zesty kick. This combination enhances the natural sweetness of jicama while adding tangy and spicy notes. It is a refreshing snack that can be enjoyed anytime, giving you a satisfying crunch without the extra calories.

Snack 2 Jicama chips with hummus dip Slice jicama thinly and bake until crispy to make healthy chips. These chips can be paired with hummus for a delicious dip. The creamy texture of hummus complements the crispness of the jicama chips perfectly, making for a satisfying snack that is both healthy and filling. This combination gives you a great alternative to regular potato chips.

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Snack 3 Jicama slaw with mango dressing Shred some jicama and toss it with shredded cabbage to make a colorful slaw. Add diced mangoes for sweetness, and drizzle with lime juice for added flavor. This slaw is not just refreshing, but also packed with vitamins and minerals from its ingredients. It makes for an excellent side dish or light snack option.

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Snack 4 Jicama salsa verde Dice jicama into small cubes, and mix with fresh cilantro leaves, diced tomatoes, onions, and lime juice to make a vibrant salsa verde. This mix bursts with flavors that go beautifully with grilled vegetables or tacos. The crispness of jicama adds texture to this salsa while keeping it low-calorie.