Stunning waterfalls in Costa Rica you can't miss
What's the story
Costa Rica is dotted with many hidden waterfall trails that give a rare peek into the country's lush landscapes.
Usually hidden from the regular tourist trails, these trails allow visitors to witness the natural beauty of Costa Rica in a peaceful environment.
Hiking through these trails can be an adventure and the opportunity to reconnect with nature, as every waterfall has something special to offer.
La Fortuna
Discovering La Fortuna Waterfall
La Fortuna Waterfall is among Costa Rica's most popular waterfalls, located close to the Arenal Volcano.
The trail to this gorgeous cascade is well-kept and provides a moderate trek through thick rainforest.
You will love witnessing the water plunge over 70 meters into a clear pool below.
The vicinity around the waterfall is ideal to swim or just relax while soaking in the stunning views.
Nauyaca
Exploring Nauyaca Waterfalls
Located in southern Costa Rica, Nauyaca Waterfalls can be reached through a picturesque trail cutting through the dense jungle.
The trail leads to two prominent waterfalls: a multi-tiered upper fall and a lower fall with a massive swimming hole.
However, the hike itself allows you to catch glimpses of the local wildlife and stunning views of the forest.
Rio Celeste
Venturing to Rio Celeste Waterfall
The Rio Celeste Waterfall is famous for its gorgeous blue waters, formed by natural mineral deposits in Tenorio Volcano National Park.
The trail that leads to this waterfall takes trekkers through the colorful rainforest with rich flora and fauna.
At the falls, tourists are welcomed with a breathtaking view of turquoise water tumbling down rocky cliffs to a serene pool below.
Llanos de Cortez
Visiting Llanos de Cortez Waterfall
Near Bagaces in Guanacaste Province, you will find the stunning Llanos de Cortez Waterfall. It is a perfect place for those who prefer a laid-back adventure.
This wide waterfall cascades effortlessly over rocks into shallow pools. Here, you can wade or picnic nearby on sandy shores, flanked by lush greenery.
Its accessibility attracts families. They seek leisurely outings in the lap of nature.