Start your journey to Machu Picchu from Cusco, either by scenic train or a four-day hike on the Inca Trail.

Once there, hire a guide to explore the ancient ruins, including the Temple of the Sun and the Intihuatana stone, and enjoy breathtaking views from Huayna Picchu.

Don't miss the diverse flora and fauna on nature walks, and round off your trip with a visit to Aguas Calientes for local culture, artisan markets, and traditional Peruvian cuisine.

Journey to Machu Picchu: Unveiling Peru's ancient marvel

By Anujj Trehaan 01:43 pm Jul 12, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Machu Picchu, nestled high in the Andes Mountains of Peru, stands as a testament to the ingenuity and spirit of the Inca civilization. This UNESCO World Heritage site, often shrouded in mist and mystery, offers a glimpse into the past through its well-preserved ruins and breathtaking natural surroundings. Accessible by train or on foot via the Inca Trail, it attracts adventurers and historians alike.

Getting there

Plan your visit to Machu Picchu

Planning is key to reaching Machu Picchu. The journey often begins in Cusco, the Inca Empire's former capital. From there, a scenic train takes you to Aguas Calientes, Machu Picchu's gateway. Alternatively, the adventurous can hike the historic Inca Trail, a four-day trek offering unmatched views. This option requires booking months ahead due to the limited permits available.

Archaeological tour

Explore ancient ruins

At Machu Picchu, hiring a guide at the entrance is crucial for exploring its ruins and history. Highlights include the Temple of the Sun and the Intihuatana stone, an ancient sundial. Also, panoramic views await from Huayna Picchu, requiring an extra ticket booked early due to limited availability. This experience offers deep insights into the site's architectural significance.

Nature walks

Witness flora and fauna

Machu Picchu isn't just about its ancient ruins; it's also a haven for diverse flora and fauna within its cloud forest ecosystem. By embarking on nature walks around or near Machu Picchu, such as through Mandor Gardens or up Putucusi Mountain, visitors have the opportunity to observe orchids, hummingbirds, and possibly even spectacled bears from a distance.

Aguas Calientes exploration

Embrace local culture

After exploring Machu Picchu, visit Aguas Calientes to experience local culture. Explore artisan markets for unique souvenirs and unwind in the thermal baths. Enjoy traditional Peruvian cuisine in cozy restaurants before returning to Cusco. This visit enriches your journey, blending history with the natural beauty and cultural richness of the area, making your trip both enlightening and memorable.