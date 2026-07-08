Sweet kachori is a delightful twist on the traditional savory version

Surprising kachori variations you'll love

By Vinita Jain 10:17 am Jul 08, 202610:17 am

What's the story

Kachori, a popular Indian snack, is known for its crispy exterior and spicy filling. While traditional versions are widely loved, there are lesser-known variations that offer unique flavors and experiences. These hidden gems of kachori variations can be an exciting culinary adventure for those willing to explore beyond the familiar. From sweet to savory, these variations showcase the versatility of this beloved snack in different regions and cultures.