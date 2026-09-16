Meet kaniwa, a supergrain worth trying
What's the story
Kaniwa, a tiny seed-like grain, is taking the culinary world by storm with its versatility and nutritional benefits. Native to the Andean region, kaniwa is similar to quinoa but smaller in size and richer in nutrients. Its mild flavor makes it a perfect addition to various dishes, be it savory or sweet. Here is how you can use kaniwa in your cooking adventures.
Dish 1
Nutritious base for salads
Kaniwa makes an excellent base for salads, owing to its high protein and fiber content.
You can cook it like rice or quinoa and mix it with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
The grain's nutty taste goes well with a tangy dressing of lemon juice and olive oil.
Not only does this salad keep you full, but it also gives you essential vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Hearty addition to soups
Adding kaniwa to soups can make them heartier and more nutritious.
Its small size allows it to soak up flavors from broths and spices easily.
You can add cooked kaniwa to vegetable soups or lentil stews for an added texture.
The grain's protein content makes it a great option for those looking to increase their plant-based protein intake.
Dish 3
Sweet breakfast alternative
Kaniwa can also be used as a sweet breakfast alternative by cooking it with milk or plant-based milk until creamy.
Add fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness, along with nuts or seeds for crunchiness.
This breakfast option is not only satisfying but also packed with nutrients that kickstart your day.
Dish 4
Versatile ingredient in baking
Incorporating kaniwa into baking recipes adds nutritional value without altering the taste significantly.
You can use ground kaniwa flour as an alternative to regular flour in muffins or pancakes, providing extra fiber and protein per serving.
Experimenting with this versatile ingredient opens up new possibilities in the kitchen, while enhancing the nutritional profile of your favorite baked goods.