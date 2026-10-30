Visiting Karnataka? 5 unmissable local breakfast dishes to try
What's the story
Karnataka, a southwestern state in India, is famous for its diverse and delectable breakfasts. While dosas are famous, the state has many other breakfast options that are equally delicious and worth trying. From idli to akki rotti, these dishes give you a taste of Karnataka's culinary heritage. Here are five unique breakfast items you must try when in Karnataka.
Dish 1
Soft idlis with sambar
Idlis are steamed rice cakes that are soft and fluffy. They are usually served with sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, and coconut chutney.
This combination makes for a wholesome breakfast that is both filling and nutritious.
The idlis are made from fermented rice batter, which makes them light on the stomach, making them an ideal start to the day.
Dish 2
Flavorful akki rotti
Akki rotti is a rice flour-based flatbread mixed with spices and vegetables, such as onions or carrots.
Cooked on a griddle until crispy on the outside, yet soft inside, this dish offers a burst of flavors in every bite.
It is usually accompanied by chutneys or pickles to enhance its taste further.
Dish 3
Spicy ragi mudde
Ragi mudde is prepared by cooking finger millet flour with water until it reaches a dough-like consistency.
This traditional dish is usually served with spicy curries or gravies, giving it a rich taste.
Not only is ragi mudde filling, but it is also packed with nutrients such as calcium and iron, making it a healthy breakfast option.
Dish 4
Crispy benne dosa
Benne dosa is a buttery version of the traditional dosa.
This breakfast item is made by adding a generous amount of butter to the hot griddle before pouring the batter.
The result is a crispy dosa with a rich flavor.
Served with chutney or jaggery for sweetness, benne dosa is a popular choice among locals for its taste and texture.
Dish 5
Tangy puliyogare rice
Puliyogare rice is tangy tamarind-flavored rice mixed with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves.
Often sold at roadside stalls during festivals or special occasions, this dish is a quick-to-eat option for those on the go.
Its unique taste comes from the perfect blend of tanginess and spices, making it a favorite among many.