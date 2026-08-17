Kayakers, this pink lake in Senegal is incredible
What's the story
Senegal's Lake Retba, popularly known as the Pink Lake, is a one-of-a-kind destination for kayaking enthusiasts. The lake is famous for its unusual pink waters, which are the result of high salt content and particular algae. Kayaking on this surreal body of water gives you an opportunity to explore its beauty up close and personal. Here are some tips to make your kayaking experience at Lake Retba memorable.
Timing
Best time to visit Lake Retba
The best time to visit Lake Retba is during the dry season, from November to April.
During this time, the weather is more stable, with less rainfall, and milder temperatures. This makes it easier for you to enjoy your kayaking trip without being interrupted by sudden weather changes.
The dry season also sees the lake's color at its most vibrant, making for stunning views as you paddle across its surface.
Gear
Essential gear for kayaking
When planning a kayaking trip on Lake Retba, make sure to pack essential gear.
A sturdy life jacket is a must for safety.
Since the sun can be harsh, wear sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat to protect yourself from UV rays.
Waterproof bags are important to keep your belongings dry while you are out on the water.
Comfortable clothing that dries quickly will add to your convenience during your adventure.
Salt levels
Understanding salt levels in the lake
Lake Retba has some of the highest salt concentrations in the world, around 40% at times.
This high salt content allows people to float easily, but it can also be harsh on the skin if not taken care of properly.
It is advisable to rinse off in fresh water after spending time in or near the lake to avoid skin irritation due to excess salt exposure.
Culture
Local culture and community engagement
Engaging with local communities around Lake Retba can enrich your experience.
The communities around the lake have rich cultural traditions and are known for their hospitality.
Respecting local customs, and possibly participating in community-led activities, can give you a deeper understanding of life around this unique body of water.
Supporting local artisans by buying handmade crafts can also be a meaningful way to connect with the culture while visiting.