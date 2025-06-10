Kayaking through stunning emerald waters: Top spots
Kayaking through emerald waters is one of the best ways to explore some of the world's most stunning tropical locations.
Not only do these destinations offer breathtaking views, but they also allow you to get in touch with nature in a peaceful atmosphere.
Whether you're an experienced kayaker or a novice, these places have something for everyone.
Palawan
Palawan's hidden lagoons
Palawan in the Philippines is famous for its hidden lagoons and limestone cliffs. The clear waters make it easy to spot colorful fishes and coral reefs under your kayak.
El Nido and Coron are popular launching points for kayaking adventures, with routes leading through narrow passages and secluded beaches.
The calm waters are perfect for beginners, while more experienced paddlers can venture deeper into the archipelago.
Bora Bora
Bora Bora's turquoise paradise
Bora Bora in French Polynesia is known for its turquoise lagoon enveloped by a barrier reef.
Kayaking here lets you glide over shallow waters filled with marine life, such as rays and small sharks.
The island's famed Mount Otemanu serves as a beautiful backdrop as you paddle around the lagoon's motus, or small islands.
This place is ideal for both adventure and relaxation seekers.
Nicoya
Costa Rica's Gulf of Nicoya
Offering everything from mangroves to open sea kayaking routes, Costa Rica's Gulf of Nicoya is a paradise for ecosystem lovers.
The place is so biodiverse, you can spot dolphins and sea turtles on your way.
Several islands in the gulf allow you to explore and have beach picnics in between paddling.
Wildlife and scenic beauty? That's a winning combination, if you ask us!
Phang Nga
Thailand's Phang Nga Bay
Phang Nga Bay, located near Phuket, is famous for its dramatic limestone karsts jutting out of emerald-green waters.
Kayaking here takes you through caves, hidden lagoons, and mangrove forests that house several bird species.
James Bond Island is one of the bay's most popular landmarks, but exploring off-beat areas can be just as rewarding sans the crowds.
Belize reef
Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System
The Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System provides unbelievable kayaking experiences along its vast coral reef system—the second largest in the world, after Australia's Great Barrier Reef—and hundreds of cayes (islands).
Paddle over colorful coral gardens while watching diverse marine life like tropical fish species swimming beneath your kayak or snorkel gear if you wish.