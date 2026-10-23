Kayaking or paddleboarding? Which is better for upper-body strength?
What's the story
Kayaking and paddleboarding are two of the most popular water sports that provide a great workout for the upper body. Both activities require a lot of balance, strength, and endurance, but they work different muscle groups in different ways. Knowing the difference between the two can help you choose the one that suits your fitness goals the best. Here's how kayaking and paddleboarding differ in terms of upper body workout.
#1
Muscle engagement in kayaking
Kayaking mainly relies on the muscles of the back, shoulders, and arms. The repetitive motion of paddling works out these muscle groups effectively.
As you pull the paddle through water, your lats, deltoids, and biceps get a good workout.
This makes kayaking an ideal choice for those looking to strengthen their upper body while enjoying a cardio workout.
#2
Balance and core strength in paddleboarding
Paddleboarding requires a lot of balance as you stand on a board floating on water.
This activity engages core muscles more than kayaking, as you need to stabilize yourself constantly.
While paddling with one hand, you engage your arms and shoulders but not as intensely as in kayaking.
Paddleboarding is ideal if you want to improve your balance and core strength while getting a light upper-body workout.
#3
Cardiovascular benefits of each activity
Both kayaking and paddleboarding provide cardiovascular benefits, but in different intensities.
Kayaking usually involves more vigorous paddling due to its seated position, which can lead to higher heart rates over time.
Paddleboarding may offer lower-intensity cardio sessions, as it allows for leisurely paddling or even yoga on boards, depending on the pace you choose.
#4
Accessibility considerations for beginners
For beginners considering these activities, accessibility is key.
Kayaking usually requires more equipment, like a kayak and paddles, which may incur rental or purchase costs.
Paddleboards are more affordable and easier to transport, making them beginner-friendly.
They can be easily rented from local vendors, giving you a chance to try before you buy, without the hassle of transporting bulky kayaks.