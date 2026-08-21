Keppa koozh: A cooling breakfast staple from Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Keppa koozh, a traditional Tamil breakfast dish, is the perfect antidote to the sweltering heat. This simple yet nourishing dish is made from fermented rice and water, making it a cooling food. Popular in rural Tamil Nadu, keppa koozh is praised for its health benefits and ease of preparation. It not only keeps you cool but also provides essential nutrients to keep you energized throughout the day.
Dish preparation
Ingredients and preparation
To make keppa koozh, you need rice, water, and salt.
First, soak the rice overnight and grind it into a smooth paste.
Mix the paste with water to get a thin consistency, and let it ferment for a day or two.
Once fermented, cook it on low flame until it thickens. Add salt according to taste before serving.
Health benefits
Nutritional benefits
Keppa koozh is rich in probiotics due to fermentation, which aids digestion and boosts gut health.
The dish is also low in calories but high in carbohydrates, giving you energy without making you feel heavy.
Its high water content keeps you hydrated during hot weather.
Regional variations
Variations across regions
While keppa koozh has a basic preparation method, different regions have their own variations with local ingredients.
Some add buttermilk or curd for extra flavor and nutrition.
Others may include spices like cumin or coriander to enhance taste, without compromising on its cooling properties.
Serving suggestions
Tips for serving
Serve keppa koozh chilled or at room temperature, with a side of fresh vegetables or pickles for added flavor contrast.
Garnish with coriander leaves for an aromatic touch, if desired.
This dish pairs well with crispy papads or roasted nuts for texture variation while maintaining its cooling effect on hot days.