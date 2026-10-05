Khaman: Try this soft, spongy Indian snack
What's the story
Khaman, a popular street food from India, is taking the world by storm with its unique taste and texture. This steamed, spongy snack made from fermented chickpea batter is a staple in many Indian households and street food stalls. Its light, fluffy texture and tangy flavor make it an ideal choice for breakfast or a light snack. As khaman travels beyond India, its distinct taste is winning hearts globally.
Preparation
The making of khaman
Khaman is made by mixing gram flour with yogurt and spices. The batter is poured into molds and steamed until cooked through.
The dish is usually garnished with mustard seeds, coriander leaves, and grated coconut to enhance its flavor.
The fermentation process gives khaman its characteristic tangy taste while keeping it light on the stomach.
Health perks
Nutritional benefits of khaman
Rich in protein and fiber, khaman is a nutritious option for those looking for healthy snacking options.
The chickpea flour provides essential nutrients, such as iron and magnesium, while the fermentation process increases digestibility.
Khaman is also low in calories, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious people looking for tasty, yet nutritious, food.
Regional twists
Variations across regions
Like most popular dishes, khaman has regional variations that add their own twist to the traditional recipe.
In Gujarat, khaman is often served with a sweet chutney or spicy green chutney, while in Maharashtra, it may be topped with sev or pomegranate seeds for added texture.
These regional twists showcase the versatility of khaman as it adapts to local palates.
Homemade tips
Tips for perfect khaman at home
To make perfect khaman at home, ensure that you use fresh ingredients and allow adequate fermentation time before steaming.
Use a steamer basket lined with banana leaves or greased parchment paper to avoid sticking during cooking.
Experiment with different toppings, like chopped onions or tomatoes, to customize the flavor according to your preference without compromising on authenticity.