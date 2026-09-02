Khichu is the simple Gujarati breakfast you need to try
What's the story
Khichu, a traditional Gujarati dish, is taking the street breakfast scene by storm. This simple yet flavorful rice flour-based dish is becoming a favorite among food lovers looking for something unique. Served with various accompaniments, khichu offers a delightful start to the day. Its rising popularity can be attributed to its ease of preparation and the authentic taste it delivers.
Dish 1
The simplicity of khichu
Khichu is made using rice flour, water, and spices like cumin and sesame seeds. The mixture is cooked until it reaches a dough-like consistency.
It is often served hot with toppings like oil or ghee, and green chilies for an extra kick.
The simplicity of the ingredients makes it an accessible option for street vendors to whip up quickly.
Dish 2
Variations across regions
While khichu has a standard preparation, different regions have their own variations.
Some add turmeric for color, while others may include vegetables like carrots or peas to enhance nutritional value.
These regional variations give customers a taste of local flavors while enjoying this beloved dish.
Dish 3
Nutritional benefits of khichu
Khichu is not just tasty but also healthy. It's low on calories and high on carbohydrates, which makes it a perfect energy booster for the day ahead.
The use of spices, such as cumin, also adds to its health benefits by aiding digestion and boosting metabolism.
This makes khichu an ideal option for those looking for a healthy yet filling breakfast.
Dish 4
Tips for enjoying khichu
To get the best out of your khichu experience, try pairing it with sides like yogurt or pickles that go well with its flavors.
Eating it fresh off the stove gives you the best texture. It stays soft but firm enough to hold together with each bite.