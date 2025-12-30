Khoba roti: About this traditional Rajasthani breakfast

Khoba roti, a traditional Rajasthani breakfast, is a delicious flatbread from the heart of India. Famous for its unique texture and flavor, this dish is a staple in many households. Prepared with whole wheat flour, khoba roti is known for its thick, round shape and intricate patterns. It is usually served with a variety of sides, making it a versatile meal option. Here's all about this delightful breakfast dish.

Ingredients Ingredients used in Khoba roti The most important ingredient of khoba roti is whole wheat flour, which gives it the required texture and nutrition. Other ingredients include water to knead the dough, salt for seasoning, and ghee or oil for cooking. Some variations may also include spices like cumin seeds or ajwain to enhance the flavor. These simple yet effective ingredients make khoba roti a wholesome meal.

Preparation Preparation method explained To make khoba roti, knead whole wheat flour with water and salt into a soft dough. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each into thick discs. Use fingers to create unique patterns on the surface of each disc before cooking on a hot tava or griddle. Cook till both sides are golden brown while applying ghee or oil.

Serving Serving suggestions for khoba roti Khoba roti goes well with different sides like curd, pickles, or green chutney to amp up its taste. For those who like spicy food, it can even be paired with curries like dal or vegetable sabzi. The versatility of khoba roti makes it an ideal choice for breakfast as well as lunch or dinner.