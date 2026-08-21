Add more flavor to kidney beans with these easy recipes

This hearty stew combines kidney beans with a medley of spices for a warming dish perfect for cooler days.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and bell peppers until soft. Add canned tomatoes, vegetable broth, and drained kidney beans.

Season with cumin, paprika, and chili powder for heat. Let it simmer for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Serve hot with crusty bread or over rice.