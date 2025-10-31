Everything you need to know about kirigami

Kirigami, a traditional Japanese art, is all about folding and cutting paper to create intricate designs. Unlike origami, which is only about folding, kirigami involves cutting the paper, too. This ancient craft has been practiced for centuries and continues to fascinate people all over the world with its delicate beauty and precision. From simple shapes to complex patterns, kirigami can be used to create just about anything.

Tools Tools needed for kirigami To get started with kirigami, you need some basic tools. A sharp pair of scissors or a craft knife is essential for precise cuts. A cutting mat protects surfaces from damage while working. Additionally, having a ruler and pencil helps in measuring and marking lines accurately before cutting. These tools make sure that your designs are clean and professional-looking.

Paper selection Choosing the right paper The choice of paper is also important in kirigami. Thin papers such as tissue paper or printer paper are ideal as they fold easily without tearing. However, thicker papers can also be used for more robust designs, but may require more effort to fold neatly. Experimenting with different types of paper can yield unique textures and effects in your creations.

Techniques Basic techniques in kirigami Mastering basic techniques is key to creating beautiful kirigami pieces. Start by practicing simple folds like mountains and valleys before moving on to more complex patterns involving multiple layers or symmetrical designs. Understanding how each fold interacts with cuts will help you achieve the desired shapes effectively.