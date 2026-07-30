5 fun kitchen science experiments for kids
What's the story
Kitchen science experiments provide a fun and educational way to engage kids in learning about the world around them. Using common household items, these experiments can spark curiosity and creativity, while teaching basic scientific principles. Not only are these activities easy to set up, but they also require minimal resources, making them accessible to everyone. Here are five creative kitchen science experiments that can be done with everyday items.
Milk experiment
Colorful milk patterns
This experiment is all about observing how colors spread through milk.
For this, you need a shallow dish filled with milk, some food coloring, and dish soap.
Add drops of food coloring in different parts of the milk's surface.
Then, dip a cotton swab into dish soap and touch it to the colored milk. The colors will swirl and create beautiful patterns as they react with the soap.
Lava lamp
Homemade lava lamp
Creating a homemade lava lamp is as simple as mixing water, oil, and food coloring.
Fill a clear bottle with water until it's three-quarters full. Add vegetable oil on top of the water until full.
Then, add drops of food coloring into the bottle. Watch as bubbles rise and fall like a lava lamp when you shake it gently.
Invisible ink
Invisible ink messages
Invisible ink messages are written using lemon juice as ink.
Take some lemon juice on a cotton swab and write your message on paper.
Once dry, hold the paper close to a light bulb or lamp (with adult supervision) to reveal the hidden message as it oxidizes.
Volcano eruption
Baking soda volcano eruption
This classic experiment demonstrates an acid-base reaction using baking soda and vinegar.
Shape clay or playdough into a volcano around a small container filled with baking soda.
Add vinegar mixed with red food coloring for a lava effect, pouring it into the container.
The mixture will bubble over like an erupting volcano.
Ice cream bag
Homemade ice cream in a bag
Making homemade ice cream in a bag is a fun way to learn about freezing points.
In one resealable bag, mix milk, sugar, and vanilla extract. Seal it tightly.
In another larger bag, add ice cubes and salt. Place the smaller bag inside the larger one, seal it tightly, and shake vigorously.
Shake for about ten minutes until the mixture turns creamy like ice cream.