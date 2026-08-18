Water sports fans, don't miss this beautiful beach in Africa
What's the story
Praia de Chaves in Cape Verde is a kite surfing paradise, thanks to its perfect wind and waves. The beach attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world, who come to experience the adrenaline of riding the ocean. With its stunning landscapes and favorable weather, Praia de Chaves is an ideal destination for both novice and experienced kite surfers. Here is what makes this place special.
#1
Ideal wind conditions year-round
Praia de Chaves is famous for its consistent wind conditions, which are perfect for kite surfing all year round.
The trade winds blow steadily from November to June, making it an ideal time for surfers to visit.
The average wind speed ranges from 15 to 25 knots, giving surfers the right amount of power to ride the waves with ease.
This consistency makes it a favorite among kite surfers looking for reliable conditions.
#2
Clear waters and sandy shores
The clear waters of Praia de Chaves make it an ideal place for kite surfing.
The visibility lets surfers see the underwater topography, which is important for safety and navigation.
The sandy shores provide a comfortable place to rest between sessions or watch other surfers take on the waves.
The combination of clear waters and sandy beaches makes Praia de Chaves an inviting destination for water sports lovers.
#3
Suitable for all skill levels
Whether you are a novice or an expert, Praia de Chaves has something for everyone.
Beginners can take advantage of the shallow waters near the shore, while advanced surfers can go further out where bigger waves await.
Local schools also offer lessons and equipment rentals, making it easy for anyone interested in trying out kite surfing without having to invest heavily in gear upfront.
#4
Accommodations and local amenities
The area around Praia de Chaves has a number of accommodation options, from budget-friendly guesthouses to more luxurious resorts, catering to different preferences and budgets.
Local amenities, such as restaurants serving local cuisine and shops selling souvenirs or beachwear essentials, add to the convenience of the visitors during their stay at this beautiful destination.