Unlock the benefits of kiwano melon
Also known as horned melon, kiwano melon is an exotic fruit with a spiky orange outer and a bright green inner.
Not only is the fruit a visual delight, but it is also loaded with nutrients that can increase skin glow and improve gut health.
Loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, kiwano melon can benefit you in many ways if you're looking to get healthy naturally.
Nutrient-rich composition
Kiwano melon has all the essential nutrients you need including vitamin C, vitamin A, and iron.
Vitamin C is important for collagen production which keeps your skin elastic.
Vitamin A helps with skin cell regeneration while iron helps in the transportation of oxygen in the body.
All these nutrients together make your skin healthier and improve bodily functions.
Antioxidant properties
The antioxidants present in kiwano melon help fight free radicals that can lead to oxidative stress on the skin.
By neutralizing these bad guys, antioxidants protect the skin from premature aging and damage caused by environmental factors (like pollution).
Regular consumption of kiwano melon may even make you look younger with time!
Fiber for digestive health
Kiwano melon's high fiber content is essential to promote a healthy digestive system by maintaining bowel regularity and preventing constipation.
The dietary fiber in kiwano melon adds essential bulk to stools, making their passage through the digestive tract easier.
Additionally, this fiber is instrumental in maintaining gut health by feeding the good bacteria sitting in the intestines, promoting a healthy digestive environment.
Hydration benefits
With its high water content of about 90%, kiwano melon helps keep the body hydrated.
Staying hydrated is important to maintain healthy skin, as it keeps moisture levels in check within cells.
Eating hydrating foods like kiwano melon can help positively towards getting glowing skin, naturally.