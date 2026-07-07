Sip on this kiwi smoothie for a healthy start

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Nutritional benefits of kiwi

Kiwi is famous for its high vitamin C content, which is essential for a healthy immune system. One kiwi can give you up to 230% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Apart from this, kiwis are also rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants, which promote digestion and protect cells from free radicals. Adding kiwi to your diet can help you stay healthy and energetic.