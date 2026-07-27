Our new breakfast favorite: Kiwi smoothie bowl
What's the story
A kiwi smoothie bowl is the perfect way to start your day, especially if you want to boost your eye health. Kiwis are loaded with nutrients that are good for your eyes, including vitamin C and antioxidants. These elements can help protect your eyes from damage and keep them healthy. Here are five ways to make your kiwi smoothie bowl even better for your eyes.
Tip 1
Add spinach for extra nutrients
Adding spinach to your kiwi smoothie bowl can give you a healthy dose of lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants essential for eye health.
These nutrients filter harmful blue light and protect the retina.
Spinach also adds fiber and iron to your meal, making it more nutritious.
Just a handful of fresh spinach leaves, blended with kiwi, can do wonders for your vision.
Tip 2
Use almond milk as a base
Almond milk is a great dairy-free option that goes well with kiwis in a smoothie bowl.
It is rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from free radical damage.
Using almond milk as the base of your smoothie bowl not only enhances flavor but also adds essential nutrients that promote eye health.
Choose unsweetened almond milk to keep sugar levels low.
Tip 3
Sprinkle chia seeds on top
Chia seeds are tiny powerhouses of nutrition, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for brain and eye health.
Adding chia seeds to your kiwi smoothie bowl can give you these essential fatty acids, which are not produced naturally by the body.
They also add texture and crunchiness to your dish, making it all the more enjoyable.
Tip 4
Incorporate blueberries for added antioxidants
Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, especially vitamin C, which is essential for keeping the collagen in the eyes' structure intact.
Adding blueberries to your kiwi smoothie bowl can give you an extra layer of protection against oxidative stress on the eyes.
Their sweet-tart flavor goes well with kiwis, making them an ideal addition to this nutritious meal.
Tip 5
Sweeten naturally with honey or agave syrup
If you want a little sweetness in your kiwi smoothie bowl without adding refined sugars, go for honey or agave syrup.
Both are natural sweeteners with trace amounts of vitamins and minerals that can help improve overall health, including eye health.
Use them sparingly so as not to overpower the other flavors in the dish while still satisfying your sweet tooth.