Knotted belts: The winter accessory you'll love

Knotted belts are a versatile accessory that can elevate any outfit. They are especially useful in winter when layering clothes is the norm. By adding a knotted belt, you can define your waist and add an element of interest to your look. Be it a casual or formal occasion, these belts offer an easy way to update your wardrobe without spending much. Here are five creative ways to style knotted belts this winter.

Tip 1 Layering with oversized coats Oversized coats are a staple in winter wardrobes, but they can sometimes look too baggy. Adding a knotted belt over an oversized coat helps in defining the waistline, giving you a more tailored silhouette. Opt for neutral colors that complement the coat's shade for a cohesive look. This trick not only adds shape but also makes the outfit look more put together.

Tip 2 Enhancing simple dresses Simple dresses can easily be transformed into chic winter outfits with the addition of a knotted belt. By cinching the waist of a dress, you create an hourglass figure that flatters most body types. Choose belts with unique textures or patterns to add visual interest and make the dress stand out even more.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Creating contrast with high-waisted pants High-waisted pants are perfect for winter layering, but they can also be paired with knotted belts for added flair. A contrasting belt color can break up the monotony of an outfit and draw attention to the waistline. This styling trick works well with both casual and formal high-waisted pants, giving you versatility in your winter wardrobe.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Adding flair to tunic tops Tunic tops are comfortable and stylish options during the colder months, but they sometimes lack definition around the waist. A knotted belt is the simplest way to add structure without compromising on comfort. Experiment with different knot styles or buckle designs to personalize your look, while keeping it functional for everyday wear.