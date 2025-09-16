Must-try breakfasts from Kodagu 

Kodagu, the scenic district of Karnataka , serves you with a breakfast that is as unique as it is energizing. Famous for its green hills and vibrant culture, Kodagu's food is heavily influenced by tradition. The breakfast served here is not just delicious but also the perfect energy booster to kickstart your day. Here are some of the unique breakfast items that reflect the region's heritage and diversity.

Dish 1 Akki roti: A staple delight Akki roti is a common breakfast choice, prepared from rice flour. This flatbread is commonly spiced with herbs and spices, giving it a unique flavor. Generally served with coconut chutney or vegetable curry, it makes for a wholesome meal. The ease of preparing akki roti allows for twists, such as adding grated vegetables or greens for a nutritious punch.

Dish 2 Kadubu: Steamed rice dumplings Kadubu are steamed rice dumplings that form an essential part of Kodagu's breakfast menu. Prepared from rice flour dough stuffed with coconut or jaggery, these dumplings can be sweet or savory, as per your taste. They are generally accompanied with chutney or sambar, making a wholesome meal of carbohydrates and proteins.

Dish 3 Puttu: Layered rice cake Another traditional breakfast dish Kodagu people enjoy is puttu. The dish is made of layers of steamed rice flour and grated coconut packed into cylindrical molds. It can be eaten with banana or sugar for sweetness or with spicy curries for those who love savory food. Puttu is also an excellent source of energy as it is rich in carbohydrates.