Kohl: The ancient eyeliner with an interesting history
What's the story
Kohl, the ancient eyeliner, has been used for centuries as a beauty and protection tool. Originating from ancient Egypt, it was used to ward off evil spirits and protect the eyes from the sun's glare. Today, kohl is still used in many cultures for its aesthetic and symbolic value. Here's a look at kohl's history, its protective properties, and how it continues to be relevant today.
#1
Historical significance of kohl
Kohl's history goes back to ancient civilizations where it was used as a cosmetic and medicinal agent.
In ancient Egypt, it was applied not just for beauty but also to protect the eyes from harsh sunlight.
The dark line around the eyes was believed to ward off evil spirits and improve eyesight.
This practice spread across cultures, with each adding its own significance.
#2
Protective properties of kohl
Kohl's protective properties are attributed to its ingredients, such as lead sulfide or antimony sulfide.
These compounds were believed to have antibacterial properties that could protect the eyes from infections.
In addition, the dark pigment helped reduce glare from sunlight, making it easier to see in bright conditions.
Even today, some people believe in these protective benefits.
#3
Modern uses of kohl
In modern times, kohl is still popular as an eyeliner in various parts of the world.
It is available in different forms, such as pencils, powders, and is used for creating dramatic eye looks or subtle enhancements.
Many prefer natural versions of kohl due to concerns about certain ingredients used in traditional formulations.
#4
Cultural significance across regions
The cultural significance of kohl varies from region to region, but it remains an integral part of traditional beauty routines.
In South Asia, it is commonly used by women as part of daily makeup rituals and holds cultural symbolism related to protection against the evil eye.
In Middle Eastern cultures, kohl remains a symbol of beauty and status.