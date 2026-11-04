Konark Dance Festival: Where classical dance meets India's rich heritage

The festival showcases all major Indian classical dance forms, including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Kathakali, and Sattriya.

Performances take place at the Konark Open-Air Auditorium, where the Sun Temple provides a striking backdrop.

The event brings together numerous established dancers and performers to celebrate India's diverse classical traditions through movement, music and storytelling.