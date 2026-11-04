Konark Dance Festival: Where classical dance meets India's rich heritage
What's the story
Imagine witnessing India's classical dance forms unfold against the illuminated backdrop of a centuries-old temple. That's the setting of Odisha's Konark Dance Festival, which takes place from December 1-5 every year. Held at an open-air auditorium overlooking the UNESCO-listed Sun Temple, the five-day event brings together dancers from across the country. Organized by Odisha Tourism, the festival has celebrated Indian performing arts since 1986.
Classical dance performances
Watch India's classical dance forms take center stage
The festival showcases all major Indian classical dance forms, including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Kathakali, and Sattriya.
Performances take place at the Konark Open-Air Auditorium, where the Sun Temple provides a striking backdrop.
The event brings together numerous established dancers and performers to celebrate India's diverse classical traditions through movement, music and storytelling.
Other festival experiences
Explore sand art and local crafts during the festival
Visitors can extend their festival experience at the International Sand Art Festival near Chandrabhaga Beach, where artists create elaborate sand sculptures.
In addition, the crafts mela at the Konark Urban Haat offers locally made souvenirs and traditional Odia handicrafts.
Together, these events bring visual art and regional craftsmanship to complement the classical dance celebrations.
Travel information
How to plan your visit to the Konark Dance Festival
The 2026 Konark Dance Festival runs from December 1-5, like every year, with performances scheduled from 6:00-8:30pm.
Odisha Tourism lists an entry ticket of ₹100 per person, though premium options cost more.
The nearest airport is in Bhubaneswar (65km away), with the closest railway stations located in Puri and Bhubaneswar. Book accommodation early and check official updates for ticket availability and seating arrangements.
Tourism initiative
Showcasing India's cultural traditions
From vibrant festivals to centuries-old traditions, India offers travelers countless reasons to explore the country.
InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote Indian tourism through AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform.
The collaboration aims to showcase popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight India's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.