Latvia's most stunning beaches: A list
What's the story
Latvia's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful and serene beaches, perfect for those looking for peace. These hidden gems offer the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, with their pristine sands and crystal-clear waters. Whether you want to relax or explore nature, these beaches are the perfect place to unwind. Here's a look at some of Latvia's most serene coastal getaways.
#1
Jurmala's sandy stretches
Jurmala is famous for its long stretches of white sand beaches, which are perfect for long walks and sunbathing. The town is also home to a number of spas, where you can indulge in relaxing treatments. Its proximity to Riga makes it an easily accessible getaway for those looking to escape the city without traveling too far.
#2
Liepaja's unique appeal
Liepaja is known for its unique combination of history and nature. The beach here is wide, with soft sand dunes, making for a perfect setting for a peaceful retreat. You can also explore nearby attractions like the Karosta Naval Port or enjoy live music events that the city regularly hosts.
#3
Kolka Cape's natural beauty
Kolka Cape is where the Baltic Sea meets the Gulf of Riga, creating stunning views and a unique ecosystem. The beach here is less crowded, allowing visitors to enjoy the tranquility of nature. Birdwatching is a popular activity in this area, thanks to its diverse avian population.
#4
Ventspils family-friendly options
Ventspils has family-friendly beaches with amenities like playgrounds and cafes. The Blue Flag beach guarantees cleanliness and safety, making it ideal for families with kids. The nearby Seaside Adventure Park adds to the fun with its various attractions, making it an ideal destination for families looking for a mix of relaxation and adventure.
Tip 5
Saulkrasti's peaceful retreat
Saulkrasti is famous for its peaceful atmosphere and scenic views along the Baltic Sea coast. The beach is perfect for those looking for solitude, with pine forests adding to its natural beauty. You can also take part in various outdoor activities, like cycling or hiking on the nearby trails, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.