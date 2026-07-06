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Latvia's most stunning beaches: A list

By Simran Jeet 04:41 pm Jul 06, 202604:41 pm

What's the story

Latvia's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful and serene beaches, perfect for those looking for peace. These hidden gems offer the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, with their pristine sands and crystal-clear waters. Whether you want to relax or explore nature, these beaches are the perfect place to unwind. Here's a look at some of Latvia's most serene coastal getaways.