Want to style layered hair? Try these 5 hairstyles
What's the story
Layered shoulder-length hair is a versatile choice that can be styled for any occasion, be it a casual outing or a formal event. The layers add volume and movement, making it easier to create different looks. From sleek and polished to relaxed waves, there are plenty of hairstyles that can be achieved with this length. Here are five versatile hairstyles for layered shoulder-length hair.
Smooth elegance
Sleek straight layers
Sleek, straight layers give a refined look perfect for formal occasions or professional settings.
Use a flat iron to get smooth strands and a shine serum to tame frizz.
This style highlights the layers's texture and gives an elongated appearance to the face.
Parting the hair in the middle or side can give you different looks depending on your preference.
Casual charm
Beachy waves
Beachy waves give you that relaxed, carefree look, perfect for casual outings or vacations.
Use a curling wand or sea salt spray to get those tousled waves without much effort.
This hairstyle adds volume and movement, making it perfect for those who want an effortless yet stylish appearance.
Playful style
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist is a playful yet elegant hairstyle that works for both casual and formal events.
Simply twist sections of hair from either side of your head, and pin them at the back with bobby pins or decorative clips.
This style keeps your hair out of your face while showcasing the layered cut beautifully.
Effortless chic
Messy bun with layers
A messy bun with layers is an ideal go-to style when you are short on time but still want to look chic.
Pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure it with an elastic band or pins.
Let some strands fall naturally around your face to soften the look.
Regal touch
Braided crown with layers
The braided crown adds a regal touch to any outfit, thanks to its intricate design and layered structure.
Start by braiding small sections from each side of your head towards the back, where they meet in an elegant crown-like formation.
Secure them with pins or small elastics so they stay intact throughout any event.