Leftover parathas? Turn them into these tasty breakfasts
What's the story
Parathas are a staple in many households, but what do you do with the leftover ones? Instead of tossing them out, you can turn them into delicious street-style breakfasts. These creative ideas will help you use leftover parathas and make tasty meals that are quick and easy to prepare. Not only will this reduce food waste, but also give you a chance to enjoy different flavors and textures.
Chaat twist
Paratha chaat delight
Transform your leftover parathas into a delightful chaat by cutting them into small pieces and mixing them with yogurt, tamarind chutney, and spices.
This savory snack is a perfect blend of tangy and spicy flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.
Add some chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev for an extra crunch. This dish is ideal for those who love street food with a twist.
Sandwich style
Paratha sandwich surprise
Turn your leftover parathas into delicious sandwiches by stuffing them with cheese, vegetables, or even paneer.
Simply place the filling between two paratha halves and grill or toast until crispy.
This way, you get a hearty breakfast option that is both filling and flavorful.
Experiment with different fillings to suit your taste preferences.
Roll it up
Paratha roll revolution
Create quick paratha rolls by spreading some chutney on the flatbread, stuffing it with your choice of veggies or paneer, and rolling it up tightly.
Secure the roll with a toothpick, if needed.
These portable rolls make for an excellent on-the-go breakfast option, combining convenience with taste.
Pizza Fusion
Paratha pizza fusion
Give your leftover parathas a pizza makeover by topping them with tomato sauce, cheese, and your favorite veggies or herbs.
Bake until the cheese melts for an easy pizza-style meal without the hassle of making dough from scratch.
This fusion dish offers the best of both worlds: Indian flatbread meets Italian pizza in one delicious bite.