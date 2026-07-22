5 detox drinks to make with lemon and ginger
What's the story
Lemon and ginger are two ingredients that are loved for their refreshing taste and potential health benefits. Together, they can make a range of detox drinks that are not only easy to prepare but also invigorating. Here are five easy detox drinks with lemon and ginger that you can whip up at home. Each drink has its own unique flavor profile, giving you a variety of options to try.
Drink 1
Classic lemon ginger tea
Classic lemon ginger tea is a simple, yet effective, detox drink.
To prepare, boil some water, add fresh slices of lemon and ginger, and let it steep for about 10 minutes.
This drink is known to aid digestion and boost immunity, thanks to the vitamin C in lemons and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger.
Drink 2
Lemon ginger infused water
Infused water with lemon and ginger is an easy way to stay hydrated while enjoying the benefits of these ingredients.
Simply add thin slices of lemon and ginger root into a pitcher of water. Let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.
This refreshing drink can help flush out toxins from your body.
Drink 3
Spicy lemon ginger tonic
For those who like a little kick in their drinks, spicy lemon ginger tonic is the way to go.
Mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with grated ginger, cayenne pepper, and honey for sweetness. Add sparkling water for fizz.
This tonic can boost your metabolism and keep you warm on chilly days.
Drink 4
Minty lemon ginger cooler
A minty lemon ginger cooler is perfect for hot days when you want something refreshing without compromising on health benefits.
Blend fresh mint leaves with lemon juice and ginger root until smooth, and strain if desired.
Add ice cubes or chilled soda water for an extra chill factor.
Drink 5
Honey lemon ginger elixir
Honey lemon ginger elixir combines all three ingredients into one soothing drink that's perfect any time of day or night when you need some comfort from colds or fatigue from work stressors alike!
Simply mix equal parts honey, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and grated zesty root, then stir well before serving warm (or cold) depending on preference level desired at the moment!