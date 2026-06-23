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5 classic recipes using lemongrass

By Simran Jeet 12:03 pm Jun 23, 202612:03 pm

What's the story

Lemongrass, with its citrusy aroma and flavor, is a versatile ingredient used across various African cuisines. It adds a unique twist to traditional recipes, enhancing the taste of many dishes. From soups to stews, lemongrass is often used to bring out the best in local ingredients. Here are five African recipes that highlight the delightful use of lemongrass, showcasing its adaptability and appeal in diverse culinary settings.