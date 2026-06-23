5 classic recipes using lemongrass
What's the story
Lemongrass, with its citrusy aroma and flavor, is a versatile ingredient used across various African cuisines. It adds a unique twist to traditional recipes, enhancing the taste of many dishes. From soups to stews, lemongrass is often used to bring out the best in local ingredients. Here are five African recipes that highlight the delightful use of lemongrass, showcasing its adaptability and appeal in diverse culinary settings.
Stew delight
Lemongrass-infused vegetable stew
This hearty stew combines fresh vegetables with the aromatic essence of lemongrass. Carrots, potatoes, and leafy greens are simmered together with chopped lemongrass stalks. The result is a fragrant dish that highlights the natural sweetness of the vegetables while adding a subtle citrusy note. It's perfect as a main course or side dish, offering both nutrition and flavor.
Soup sensation
Spicy lemongrass soup
This spicy soup marries the heat of chili peppers with the refreshing taste of lemongrass. The base is made with vegetable broth and coconut milk for creaminess. Lemongrass stalks are bruised to release their oils before being added to the pot. This soup is ideal for those who love bold flavors and want to experience an exciting blend of spice and citrus.
Rice twist
Lemongrass rice pilaf
Lemongrass rice pilaf is an aromatic side dish that elevates plain rice into something special. Basmati or jasmine rice is cooked with sauteed onions, garlic, and finely chopped lemongrass. The result is fluffy rice infused with subtle citrus notes, making it an excellent accompaniment to any main course, or as part of a larger meal spread.
Skewer surprise
Grilled vegetable skewers with lemongrass marinade
These grilled vegetable skewers are marinated in a mixture containing minced lemongrass, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. The marinade imparts a zesty flavor to vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms before they are grilled to perfection. The smoky char, combined with tangy marinade, makes these skewers an irresistible treat at any outdoor gathering or barbecue.
Tea time
Lemongrass tea infusion
Lemongrass tea is a refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold. To prepare it, simply steep chopped lemongrass stalks in boiling water for several minutes until the desired strength is achieved. This infusion offers a soothing drink with mild citrus notes, perfect for relaxing after a long day or as a digestive aid post-meal.