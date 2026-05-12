Creative desserts you can make with lemongrass

Lemongrass, with its citrusy aroma and flavor, is a versatile ingredient that can be used to amp up your desserts. Its unique taste adds a refreshing twist to traditional recipes, making them more exciting. Here are five creative ways to use lemongrass in your dessert creations. Each method highlights the herb's ability to transform ordinary sweets into extraordinary treats.

Infusion Lemongrass-infused syrup Creating a lemongrass-infused syrup is an easy way to add flavor to desserts. Simply simmer chopped lemongrass stalks with sugar and water until the mixture thickens. This syrup can be drizzled over pancakes, waffles, or even ice cream for an added zest. The infusion process allows the natural oils of the lemongrass to blend seamlessly with the sweetness of sugar.

Panna cotta Lemongrass panna cotta Incorporating lemongrass into panna cotta gives this classic dessert an exotic twist. Steep fresh lemongrass stalks in cream while heating it gently before adding gelatin. The result is a creamy dessert with subtle citrus notes that pair well with fresh fruits or berries.

Advertisement

Sorbet Lemongrass sorbet Lemongrass sorbet is a refreshing treat perfect for warm days. To make it, blend lemongrass stalks with sugar and water until smooth, and then freeze the mixture until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency. This icy dessert offers a light yet flavorful experience that is both invigorating and satisfying.

Advertisement

Cheesecake bars Lemongrass cheesecake bars Adding lemongrass to cheesecake bars gives them a unique flavor profile. Infuse cream cheese by simmering chopped lemongrass in milk, and mix it into your cheesecake batter. Bake as usual, but expect an unexpected burst of citrusy goodness in every bite.