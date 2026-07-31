Lentil puffs: The healthy alternative to cheese doodles
What's the story
Lentil puffs make for a healthier alternative to cheese doodles, offering a nutrition-packed snacking option. Made from lentils, these puffs are high in protein and fiber, making them a more balanced choice than traditional cheese snacks. They also come in different flavors, making them an interesting option for those looking for something different from the usual. Here's how lentil puffs can be a healthier snacking option.
#1
Nutritional benefits of lentil puffs
Lentil puffs are packed with nutrients that are good for the body. They are high in protein, which is important for muscle repair and growth.
The fiber content also helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.
Unlike cheese doodles, which are high in saturated fats, lentil puffs offer a healthier fat profile with no trans fats.
#2
Variety of flavors available
Just like cheese doodles, lentil puffs come in a range of flavors to suit different taste buds. From spicy masala to tangy lemon, there's something for everyone.
This variety allows consumers to experiment with different flavors while enjoying the health benefits of lentils.
The availability of multiple flavors also makes it easier to find a favorite without compromising on nutrition.
#3
Cost-effective snacking option
Lentil puffs also make for a cost-effective snacking option as compared to some premium cheese snacks.
With prices generally ranging between ₹100 and ₹200 per pack, they offer good value for money considering their nutritional benefits.
Buying in bulk or during sales can further reduce costs, making them an economical choice for health-conscious consumers.
#4
Easy availability in stores
Lentil puffs have become widely available in most grocery stores and online platforms across India.
This easy availability makes it easier for consumers to switch from regular cheese doodles to these healthier alternatives without having to hunt around.
Most brands also offer sample packs or smaller quantities, allowing you to try out different flavors before making a larger purchase.