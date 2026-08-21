Lentils and apples? Here's why this combo works
What's the story
Combining lentils with apples may seem like an unusual pairing, but it can create a delicious and nutritious dish. The earthy flavor of lentils and the sweet crunch of apples can make for a delightful culinary experience. This combination not only adds variety to your meals, but also boosts the nutritional value. Here are some tips on how to pair lentils with apples for a tasty meal.
#1
Choosing the right lentil variety
Selecting the right variety of lentil is key to achieving the perfect balance between texture and flavor.
Green or brown lentils are ideal, as they hold their shape well when cooked.
Red lentils, on the other hand, cook faster and become softer, which may be ideal for soups or stews.
Experimenting with different types can help you find the one that best complements your apple choice.
#2
Balancing flavors with spices
Spices play a key role in harmonizing the flavors of lentils and apples.
Cumin, coriander, and cinnamon are some spices that go well with both ingredients. These spices add warmth and depth to the dish without overpowering its natural flavors.
Adding herbs like thyme or rosemary can also add an aromatic touch that goes well with the sweetness of apples.
#3
Incorporating nuts for texture
Adding nuts to your lentil-apple dish can add another layer of texture and flavor.
Almonds or walnuts make for excellent choices, as they offer a crunchy contrast to the soft lentils and juicy apples.
Toasting nuts before adding them enhances their flavor profile by bringing out their natural oils.
Tip 1
Creating versatile dishes
The versatility of this combination allows you to create a variety of dishes, from salads to casseroles.
For a refreshing salad, mix cooked lentils with diced apples, nuts, and a light vinaigrette dressing.
For a hearty meal, try baking them together in a casserole dish with cheese or breadcrumbs on top for added richness.