Lentils v/s chickpeas: Which is more suited for you?

Lentils and chickpeas are two of the most popular plant-based protein sources, commonly used in a variety of dishes around the world. Both legumes are loaded with nutrients and provide a range of health benefits. Knowing their nutritional profiles can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional differences between lentils and chickpeas, and how they can fit into your diet.

#1 Protein content comparison Lentils and chickpeas are both great sources of plant-based protein. While lentils offer around nine grams of protein per 100 grams, chickpeas provide around eight grams for the same serving size. Both legumes provide essential amino acids that help in muscle repair and growth. Including either in your diet can help you meet your daily protein requirements without relying on animal products.

#2 Fiber levels in legumes Fiber is an essential nutrient for digestion and gut health. Lentils provide around eight grams of fiber per 100 grams, while chickpeas offer around seven grams for the same amount. A fiber-rich diet can help you maintain healthy digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and keep your blood sugar stable. Adding either lentils or chickpeas to your meals can help you get enough fiber every day.

#3 Vitamin and mineral content Both lentils and chickpeas are packed with vitamins and minerals that promote overall health. Lentils are particularly rich in iron, which is important for transporting oxygen in the blood, and folate, which is important for cell division and DNA synthesis. Chickpeas are also a good source of iron but provide more magnesium, which is important for muscle function and bone health. Adding these legumes to your diet can help you meet your micronutrient needs.

