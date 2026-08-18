You must visit these iconic landmarks in Lisbon, Portugal
What's the story
Lisbon, Portugal's capital, is a city that combines history with vibrant culture, making it a must-visit for any traveler. The city is dotted with iconic landmarks that tell the story of its past and present. From ancient castles to modern-day squares, Lisbon has something for everyone. Here are five iconic landmarks in Lisbon that define the city's unique character and charm.
#1
Belem Tower: A historic maritime fortress
Belem Tower is one of the most famous landmarks of Lisbon. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was built in the 16th century as a part of a defense system at the mouth of the Tagus River.
The tower is a stunning example of Manueline architecture, with its intricate carvings and maritime motifs.
Visitors can explore its various levels and enjoy stunning views of the river and cityscape.
#2
Jeronimos Monastery: A masterpiece of Manueline style
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jeronimos Monastery, is a masterpiece of Manueline style. Built in the late 15th century, it commemorates Vasco da Gama's voyage to India.
The monastery's facade is adorned with elaborate sculptures and decorative elements that showcase Portugal's Age of Discovery.
Visitors can wander through its cloisters and admire their craftsmanship.
#3
Alfama District: Lisbon's oldest neighborhood
Alfama district is Lisbon's oldest neighborhood, famous for its narrow streets, colorful buildings, and traditional Fado music.
This historic area dates back to Moorish times and offers an authentic glimpse into Portuguese culture.
Visitors can explore winding alleys lined with local shops and cafes while enjoying panoramic views from Miradouro de Santa Luzia viewpoint.
#4
Praca do Comercio: A grand riverside square
Praca do Comercio is one of Europe's largest squares, located along the Tagus River waterfront.
Known as Terreiro do Paco during royal times, this grand space features neoclassical buildings with yellow facades, facing the Arco da Rua Augusta.
The square serves as a hub for locals and tourists, providing a lively atmosphere with cafes, shops, and events throughout the year.
#5
Sao Jorge Castle: A hilltop fortress with panoramic views
Perched atop one of Lisbon's seven hills, Sao Jorge Castle offers breathtaking views over the city below.
This medieval fortress has witnessed many historical events since its construction in the early 11th century. Today, it stands as a symbol of the city's resilience.
Visitors can explore its ramparts, towers, and gardens, while enjoying stunning vistas across rooftops, terracotta tiles, and beyond.