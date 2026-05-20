How to ride Lisbon trams like a local

Lisbon 's trams are not just a means of transport, they are a journey through the city's history and culture. The iconic yellow trams wind through narrow streets, offering breathtaking views of the cityscape. Riding these trams is one of the best ways to explore Lisbon's hilly terrain and discover its hidden gems. Here are some essential tips for riding Lisbon's trams like a local, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience.

#1 Tram 28: A must-ride experience Tram 28 is a must-ride for anyone visiting Lisbon. It takes you through some of the most famous neighborhoods, including Graca, Alfama, and Baixa. The route gives you a glimpse of historic buildings, beautiful squares, and narrow alleyways. Since it is a popular tourist attraction, it can get crowded during peak hours. To avoid the rush, hop on early in the morning or late in the evening.

#2 Understanding ticketing options Tickets for Lisbon's trams can be purchased at kiosks or vending machines at stations. A single ticket costs €3. However, if you plan to use public transport frequently in a day, consider getting a 24-hour public transport pass for €6.40. This pass gives you unlimited rides on trams, buses, and metro lines within the city limits.

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#3 Best times to ride for fewer crowds To enjoy a more peaceful tram ride with fewer crowds, opt for early morning or late evening trips. Midday rides tend to be packed with tourists exploring the city center attractions. If you are keen on snapping pictures without too many heads in the frame, these off-peak hours are perfect for you.

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