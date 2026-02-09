1 state, 5 city versions of this quintessential Bihari dish

Litti chokha, the quintessential Bihari dish, is a must-try for all food lovers. This traditional meal, which consists of round wheat balls stuffed with roasted gram flour and served with chokha (mashed vegetables), is a staple in many parts of India. Every city has its own unique way of preparing this dish, giving it a local twist. Here are five cities and their unique styles of making this beloved dish.

Patna Patna's traditional touch In Patna, litti chokha is usually served with a side of baingan (eggplant), aloo (potato), and tomato chokha. The eggplant is roasted over an open flame to give it a smoky flavor. The littis are baked in a clay oven, giving them a distinct taste. This version emphasizes simplicity and authenticity, making it a favorite among locals.

Gaya Gaya's spicy twist Gaya adds a spicy twist to the traditional recipe by adding green chilies and mustard oil to the chokha mix. The use of mustard oil gives it a pungent kick that goes well with the earthy flavors of the wheat balls. This version is for those who love their food on the spicier side.

Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur's sweet addition Muzaffarpur is famous for adding a sweet touch to its litti chokha by adding jaggery to the potato chokha. The jaggery balances the savory elements of the dish and gives it a unique flavor profile that is different from other regions. This sweet addition makes Muzaffarpur's version stand out.

Bhagalpur Bhagalpur's unique pairing In Bhagalpur, litti chokha is paired with sattu ka sharbat (a drink made from roasted gram flour), which makes for a refreshing contrast to the hearty main course. The drink is usually flavored with lemon juice and mint leaves, making it an ideal accompaniment to the meal.