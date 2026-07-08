How to style your living room corners
What's the story
Living room corners are often neglected when it comes to styling, but they can be the perfect place to add some character and functionality to your space. By utilizing these corners, you can enhance the overall look of your living room without making any major changes. Here are five creative ways to style these often-overlooked areas, making them both practical and aesthetically pleasing.
Tip 1
Use of tall plants for vertical interest
Tall plants can add vertical interest and a touch of nature to empty corners. They draw the eye upwards, making the room appear taller and more open. Choose plants like fiddle leaf figs or snake plants that thrive in indirect light. Not only do they beautify the space, but they also purify the air, making your living room healthier.
Tip 2
Incorporate corner shelving units
Corner shelving units are a great way to maximize storage while adding style. These units can hold books, decorative items, or even small appliances. By placing them in corners, you make use of space that would otherwise go unused. Opt for open shelving for an airy feel, or closed cabinets for a more streamlined look.
Tip 3
Create a cozy reading nook
Transform a neglected corner into a cozy reading nook by adding a comfortable chair and some cushions. Add a small side table for books or beverages, and good lighting with a floor lamp or wall sconce. This setup not only makes the corner functional but also gives you a dedicated space to unwind with your favorite reads.
Tip 4
Add textured rugs for warmth
Adding textured rugs in corners can instantly add warmth and comfort to any living room. Choose rugs with rich textures or patterns that complement existing decor without overpowering it. Rugs also define areas within rooms, making them ideal for open-plan spaces where you want distinct zones.
Tip 5
Utilize decorative screens as dividers
Decorative screens are not just functional room dividers but also stylish elements that can fill empty corners beautifully. Available in various designs, from traditional to modern, these screens let you play with patterns and textures in your space. They also provide privacy, if needed, while enhancing the visual appeal of your living room corner.