Lizard pose: A beginner-friendly guide to better form
What's the story
The lizard pose, a staple in yoga, is a great way to build strength and flexibility. It targets the hips, legs, and core, making it a great addition to any workout regimen. By practicing this pose regularly, you can improve your balance and stability, while also increasing your muscle endurance. Here are five tips to maximize the benefits of the lizard pose for strength building.
Tip 1
Focus on breath control
Breath control is key when performing the lizard pose.
Inhale deeply as you prepare to enter the pose, and exhale slowly as you lower yourself into it.
This helps in maintaining focus and stability while engaging your muscles more effectively.
Controlled breathing also aids in relaxation, allowing you to hold the pose longer without straining.
Tip 2
Engage core muscles fully
Engaging your core muscles is crucial to maintaining balance in the lizard pose.
As you lower yourself into the position, tighten your abdominal muscles to support your spine and keep your body aligned.
A strong core not only helps you hold the pose longer but also prevents injury by ensuring proper form.
Tip 3
Use props for support
Using props like blocks or straps can make the lizard pose more accessible and effective.
They provide additional support, especially if you are working on flexibility or strength-building.
Placing a block under your hands or using a strap around your back leg can help you maintain proper alignment while focusing on muscle engagement.
Tip 4
Practice regularly for consistency
Consistency is key to reaping the benefits of any exercise routine, including yoga poses like the lizard pose.
Make it a point to practice regularly, even if it's just for a few minutes every day.
Regular practice not only improves flexibility, but also builds muscle strength over time as you become more familiar with the movements.
Tip 5
Maintain proper alignment throughout
Proper alignment is key to maximizing strength-building benefits in the lizard pose.
Make sure that your front knee is directly above your ankle to avoid unnecessary strain on joints.
Keep both hips level by drawing them toward each other, which ensures that you are engaging all targeted muscle groups effectively, without compromising form.